301 / 365
Scruffy Ducks
These mallard ducks are in eclipse plumage, moulting their resplendent breeding plumage in time for the autumn.They don't look very happy!
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
301
photos
5
followers
1
following
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
21st August 2021 1:15pm
Tags
ducks
,
mallard
,
moulting
Lin
ace
Well captured
August 21st, 2021
