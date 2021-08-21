Previous
Scruffy Ducks by redbiro
301 / 365

Scruffy Ducks

These mallard ducks are in eclipse plumage, moulting their resplendent breeding plumage in time for the autumn.They don't look very happy!
21st August 2021

Jeff Standen

Photo Details

Lin ace
Well captured
August 21st, 2021  
