Previous
Next
Algae by redbiro
305 / 365

Algae

Swirls of green algae just appearing in the South Forty Foot Drain. Hopefully it will not stay for long as it suffocates the water life.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise