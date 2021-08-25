Sign up
305 / 365
Algae
Swirls of green algae just appearing in the South Forty Foot Drain. Hopefully it will not stay for long as it suffocates the water life.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
305
photos
5
followers
1
following
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
3
365
DMC-FZ330
25th August 2021 2:49pm
Tags
algae
,
swirls
,
south forty foot drain
