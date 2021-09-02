Previous
Next
Autumn Colours by redbiro
313 / 365

Autumn Colours

Seen in a neglected area on the Quayside - red rose-hips against dark brown sorrel.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise