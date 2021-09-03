Previous
Lest we Forget by redbiro
Lest we Forget

These memorial stones are dedicated to various local regiments and military groups as an addition to the town memorial, mainly from World War II. Situated in quiet woodland they are a place of peace and remembrance.
