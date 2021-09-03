Sign up
314 / 365
Lest we Forget
These memorial stones are dedicated to various local regiments and military groups as an addition to the town memorial, mainly from World War II. Situated in quiet woodland they are a place of peace and remembrance.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
314
photos
5
followers
1
following
86% complete
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
314
Views
1
365
DMC-FZ330
3rd September 2021 2:11pm
Tags
peace
,
remembrance
,
memorial
