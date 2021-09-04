Previous
Lifebuoy by redbiro
315 / 365

Lifebuoy

The edge of the rickety-rackety bridge. The bridge is open and the tide is out. The lifebuoy is there for health and safety I guess! The pigeon looks unimpressed.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 75 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
