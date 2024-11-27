Sign up
4 / 365
webs_7981
Seed heads remaining on a dead plant. A spider highway!
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
0
Album
2024 keepers
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th November 2024 2:56pm
Tags
flowers
,
webs
,
quay
