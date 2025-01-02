Sign up
10 / 365
Fast Tide
I'm experimenting with fast flow and shutter speed. Here, the tide is going out under the rickety-rackety bridge enhanced by floodwater runoff upstream. (Shutter speed 1/6sec)
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 keepers
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd January 2025 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flood
,
tide
,
quay
,
shutter experiment
