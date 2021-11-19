Previous
Next
Junction Scene by redbiro
18 / 365

Junction Scene

Attractive house on a junction, late afternoon.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise