23 / 365
More Weeds
It’s the end of November and very cold. Yet these little flowers are flourishing! I think they’re a type of wild pea, but weeds or not, they brighten up the day.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Tags
weeds
,
“wild
,
pea”
