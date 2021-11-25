Previous
If there's soil, there's a plant by redbiro
24 / 365

If there's soil, there's a plant

Another persistent weed growing where it can. Notice the discarded cockle shell - everywhere on the Quay!
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details

