Buoy Art by redbiro
98 / 365

Buoy Art

A number of redundant buoys have been reclaimed by a local society in Boston and local artists have been able to create sculptures such as this.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
