98 / 365
Buoy Art
A number of redundant buoys have been reclaimed by a local society in Boston and local artists have been able to create sculptures such as this.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
boston
,
street art
,
buoy
