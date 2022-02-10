Previous
Black Sluice Pumping Station by redbiro
101 / 365

Black Sluice Pumping Station

Another view of this important area, this time from the A16 bridge across the South Forty Foot Drain. The lock and the Sluice are behind and to the right of the pumping station.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
