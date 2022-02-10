Sign up
101 / 365
Black Sluice Pumping Station
Another view of this important area, this time from the A16 bridge across the South Forty Foot Drain. The lock and the Sluice are behind and to the right of the pumping station.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
365year2
iPhone 12 mini
10th February 2022 4:04pm
black sluice
