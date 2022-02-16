Previous
Tiny flowers by redbiro
107 / 365

Tiny flowers

This carpet of white flowers is growing in a crack in the stonework at the Quay. Not sure what they are but they are very pretty.
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Jeff Standen

I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
