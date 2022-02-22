Previous
Storm Passing by redbiro
113 / 365

Storm Passing

A cold wind whipping up the river, but the new reeds are coming through.
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details

