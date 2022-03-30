Previous
Ducks at a Waterfall? by redbiro
145 / 365

Ducks at a Waterfall?

Actually they are at an outlet pipe on the quayside.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
