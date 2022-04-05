Previous
Next
Woodland Shrub by redbiro
150 / 365

Woodland Shrub

There is a profusion of this in the local woods. One of the woodland managers thinks it's blackthorn, but another thinks it's buckthorn. To me, it's white flowers!
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise