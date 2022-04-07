Previous
Next
Orange and Kiwi Fruit by redbiro
152 / 365

Orange and Kiwi Fruit

This is important to me in that it was taken using a remote camera app. Old hat for many I suspect but for me a bit of a milestone.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise