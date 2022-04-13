Sign up
158 / 365
Post Office Tower
More of the old Post Office. Notice the carvings. And the decaying window frames.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Tags
old post office
