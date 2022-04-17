Previous
Peep Hole by redbiro
Peep Hole

I was making some adjustments to settings this morning and I thought this image, where I was messing with focus and depth of field, was just interesting.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details

