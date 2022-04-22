Previous
My New Toy by redbiro
My New Toy

This is a walker (aka a rollator). I already have a veloped for country walking; this is for town walking. Trust me, there is a difference!
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
