171 / 365
Discarded Rope
This is on the Quayside. It's interesting. I wonder what the story is behind it?
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
0
0
Jeff Standen
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
2
Views
2
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th April 2022 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rope
,
quay
,
quayside
