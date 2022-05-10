Previous
Fence Post by redbiro
183 / 365

Fence Post

With so much going on around it, this fencepost is easily overlooked. It is well over 100 years old and like so much of the old quay, is still in use.
10th May 2022

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details

