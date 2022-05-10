Sign up
183 / 365
Fence Post
With so much going on around it, this fencepost is easily overlooked. It is well over 100 years old and like so much of the old quay, is still in use.
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
555
photos
6
followers
1
following
50% complete
Views
4
365year2
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
10th May 2022 3:46pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
old
,
fence
,
fence post
,
quay
