Previous
Next
More Crackweed by redbiro
194 / 365

More Crackweed

This crackweed is 'herb Robert'. Because of its red stem it was believed to be a remedy for blood disorders.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise