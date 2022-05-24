Previous
Little Egret by redbiro
Little Egret

This little egret is in fresh spring plumage. It is easy to see how the birds were prized for their feathers and the fashion of the past centuries drove them almost to extinction.
24th May 2022 24th May 22

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 24th, 2022  
