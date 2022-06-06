Previous
Next
Tiny Moth by redbiro
207 / 365

Tiny Moth

Saw this in the grass. It's tiny, and I think it's a "Mother Shipton", a day flying moth which, when resting, has markings like a witch's face. It didn't stay still long enough for me to see details.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise