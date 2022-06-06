Sign up
207 / 365
Tiny Moth
Saw this in the grass. It's tiny, and I think it's a "Mother Shipton", a day flying moth which, when resting, has markings like a witch's face. It didn't stay still long enough for me to see details.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
579
photos
7
followers
1
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
6th June 2022 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moth
,
day flying
