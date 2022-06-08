Previous
Next
Saucy Squirrel by redbiro
209 / 365

Saucy Squirrel

This cheeky chappie has just stolen bird food and is now looking in my kitchen window as if I would put out some more. Some hopes!
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
57% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise