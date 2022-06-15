Sign up
216 / 365
Inspection Crew
Time was, they would row a boat out to the site and inspect it. This looks much more exciting!
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
588
photos
7
followers
1
following
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
Views
6
365year2
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
15th June 2022 4:41pm
Tags
crane
,
inspecting
