Previous
Next
Inspection Crew by redbiro
216 / 365

Inspection Crew

Time was, they would row a boat out to the site and inspect it. This looks much more exciting!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise