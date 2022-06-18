Previous
Next
Viola crackweed by redbiro
219 / 365

Viola crackweed

This viola survived in the cracks in the paving of a friend’s house.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise