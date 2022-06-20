Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
221 / 365
The Lady and the Tramp
A courting couple of scruffy, feral pigeons.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
593
photos
7
followers
1
following
60% complete
View this month »
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
20th June 2022 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeons
,
pair
,
feral
,
breeding
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close