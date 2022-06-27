Previous
Ducklings Exploring by redbiro
228 / 365

Ducklings Exploring

Mother Duck (mallard) was not far away!
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Photo Details

