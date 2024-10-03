Previous
Gathering Honey by redbiro
2 / 365

Gathering Honey

A warm, bright afternoon and this bee was buzzing around a buddleia bush on the Quay.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise