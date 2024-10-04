Sign up
walnuts
Ripe walnuts on our neighbour's tree. Thing is, the jackdaws and the squirrels have usually taken them all by early October. The squirrels have been busily burying them in secret places but there do not appear to be so many jackdaws this year.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th October 2024 10:18am
trees
garden
