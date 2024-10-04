Previous
walnuts by redbiro
3 / 365

walnuts

Ripe walnuts on our neighbour's tree. Thing is, the jackdaws and the squirrels have usually taken them all by early October. The squirrels have been busily burying them in secret places but there do not appear to be so many jackdaws this year.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise