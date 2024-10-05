Previous
egretcatch by redbiro
egretcatch

Watching this egret from the quay at low tide. I had to wait a while but I was just lucky to get this shot as it caught a crayfish then swallowed it down in a heartbeat!
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
I'm 76 years and retired. I enjoy bird watching and I also collect stamps, both of which led me to a need for photography....
