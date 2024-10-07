Previous
just a weed by redbiro
6 / 365

just a weed

Growing wild against a wall on the roadside.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
1% complete

