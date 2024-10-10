Previous
Sun peeking through after short sharp shower by redbiro
Sun peeking through after short sharp shower

Late afternoon shopping. I had my iPhone ready and caught the mood with this scene across the car park.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
