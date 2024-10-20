Previous
Sorting my stamps by redbiro
19 / 365

Sorting my stamps

Wet, windy afternoon. I'm staying home and sorting stamps for my collection. Yes, I collect stamps!
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise