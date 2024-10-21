Previous
hedgerow berries by redbiro
20 / 365

hedgerow berries

Noticed these as I was walking home this morning.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely capture
October 21st, 2024  
