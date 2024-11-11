Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Cormorants spreading their wings
There are lots of theories as to why they do that. I like the one that says they are drying their wings.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
0
365year2
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
11th November 2024 12:04pm
cormorants
,
south forty foot drain
,
lock pool
