Cormorants spreading their wings by redbiro
Cormorants spreading their wings

There are lots of theories as to why they do that. I like the one that says they are drying their wings.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
11% complete

