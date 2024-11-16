Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Spot the Dog
...and today's quiz is "find the dog". The neighbour's dog watching me through the fence. Once you see it, you can't unsee it!
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
49
photos
1
followers
2
following
12% complete
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
40
41
42
3
43
44
45
46
Views
0
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th November 2024 2:51pm
Tags
dog
,
garden
