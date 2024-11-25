Previous
Teazle by redbiro
55 / 365

Teazle

Took this earlier today, but it was brown and drab and uninteresting. Tried processing it to black and white, something I've never tried before. It's definitely an improvement!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact