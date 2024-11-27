Sign up
Previous
57 / 365
Late Afternoon Sun
The rain has stopped and the last bit of sunshine before it gets dark. A view from the Quay as I walk home.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
Jeff Standen
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Tags
weather
,
clouds
,
sunshine
,
quay
Jackie Snider
Nice moody vibe!
November 27th, 2024
