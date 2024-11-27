Previous
Late Afternoon Sun by redbiro
57 / 365

Late Afternoon Sun

The rain has stopped and the last bit of sunshine before it gets dark. A view from the Quay as I walk home.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Nice moody vibe!
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact