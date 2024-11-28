Previous
reeds by redbiro
58 / 365

reeds

Another attempt at black and white.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
This works well Jeff
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact