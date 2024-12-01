Sign up
61 / 365
Sunset across a lorry park
Taken from the car on the way home. Not necessarily a romantic scene, but definitely real life.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Album
365year2
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
1st December 2024 4:28pm
Tags
sunset
,
l
,
fens
