Juvenile herring gull by redbiro
Juvenile herring gull

It's my first winter and I'm cold and miserable and roll on Spring!
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Jeff Standen

@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
