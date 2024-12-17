Sign up
77 / 365
Juvenile herring gull
It's my first winter and I'm cold and miserable and roll on Spring!
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th December 2024 2:42pm
Tags
birds
,
quay
,
herring gull
