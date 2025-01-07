Sign up
Previous
97 / 365
January Sales at Springfields
This is a popular Retail Outlet, this is just one "street" in the site. I'm surprised at the absence of shoppers. I was expecting the place to be buzzing, especially now the weather (round here) has improved. Ho Hum!
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!).
108
photos
1
followers
2
following
26% complete
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
1
92
10
93
94
95
96
97
Views
0
365year2
iPhone 12 mini
7th January 2025 1:17pm
outlet
,
shopping
,
retail
