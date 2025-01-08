Sign up
Previous
98 / 365
The Nut Thief
Stealing nuts from the squirrel's winter stash.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
109
photos
1
followers
2
following
26% complete
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
92
10
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
0
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th January 2025 10:53am
Tags
wildlife
,
garden
,
rat
,
flowerpot
