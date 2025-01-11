Sign up
101 / 365
Frosty Crystals
Continuing the theme after another frosty night on a mossy flowerpot
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
0
0
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365year2
Camera
DMC-FZ330
Taken
11th January 2025 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
frost
,
mossy
,
flowerpot
,
ice crystals
