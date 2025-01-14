Previous
Plane Tree by redbiro
104 / 365

Plane Tree

Memories of my childhood in London, but this is a young tree in a new plantation and I almost didn't recognise it.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact