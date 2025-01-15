Previous
Sandpiper and Redshank by redbiro
105 / 365

Sandpiper and Redshank

Just at the edge of the range of my poor old camera. A man's got to know his limits!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Jeff Standen

ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact