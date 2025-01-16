Sign up
106 / 365
Misty View
From the Quay this afternoon. The cloud was low enough to obscure the top of the Boston Stump.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
Jeff Standen
ace
@redbiro
So here I am in October 2024. I'm 79 years of age. I live in Boston, Lincolnshire (that's the UK Boston!). This is my...
29% complete
Photo Details
Album
365year2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
16th January 2025 3:07pm
Tags
misty
,
quay
,
boston stump
